Share
What It Costs To Save A Town From Sea Level Rise
The Quinault Indian Nation, located about 150 miles west of Seattle on the Washington coast, has experienced severe flooding due to sea level rise over the past few years. And it’s only poised to get worse. So with the assistance of state and federal funding, the tribe is preparing to move a mile up the hill, where a new village is being built. But relocation is a long and expensive process, and questions remain about how tribal members will afford the move. Quinault is one of three Native American communities to receive a $25 million grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior for climate-related relocation efforts. “We haven’t really ever done this before as a country, relocating entire communities in response to climate change. And so we’ve got a lot to learn ourselves about how to coordinate this work across a number of federal agencies,” said Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland at the Department of the Interior. But that $25 million is just the tip of the iceberg. Ryan Hendricks, who is overseeing the construction of Quinault’s upper village, estimates that it will cost about $450 million to build out all the necessary infrastructure in the new town, where he hopes all community members will eventually live. But he can’t force folks to relocate, and many questions remain about how tribal members are going to afford new homes. “If I want to move, I’m assuming that I’m going to be responsible for a whole new house payment and a whole new home,” Frenchman said. “And I don’t really know how I’m supposed to do that.” Watch the video to learn more about the Quinault Indian Nation’s relocation efforts. Chapters: 2:12 - The problem 4:32 - Quinault relocation 7:56 - Hurdles 10:05 - A model for the future Produced and Shot by: Katie Brigham Edited by: Dain Evans Additional Camera: Sydney Boyo Graphics: Mithra Krishnan, Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images, Quinault Indian Nation
Tue, 22 Aug 2023 16:00:02 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.