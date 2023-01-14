What It’s Like To Deliver For Amazon In New Rivian Vans
Amazon has rolled out more than 1,000 electric Rivian vans in at least 100 U.S. cities since July, bringing big changes for some of the 275,000 drivers delivering 10 million packages a day around the world. CNBC talked to drivers about how the job has changed since 2021, when they told us about unrealistic workloads, peeing in bottles, dog bites and error-prone routing software. Here’s a firsthand look at all the new tech Amazon says is maximizing safety, comfort and efficiency for a better driver experience.
Chapters:
1:06 Rivian van rollout
3:43 Productivity and comfort
6:36 Cameras and safety
10:01 Optimizing routes
13:22 What’s next
