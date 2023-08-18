Share
What Lionel Messi means for soccer in the U.S. #Shorts
Messi-mania has swept the nation, drawing crowds to sold-out stadiums to witness the 36-year-old in action. The MLS aims to harness Messi's popularity as the U.S. prepares to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. More here: https://youtu.be/kzE7mw7wh38
Fri, 18 Aug 2023 16:01:00 GMT
