What’s driving FPIs momentum in Nigerian markets?
With the bullish momentum in the Nigerian markets, analysts say they expect an increase in the participation of Foreign Portfolio Investor's in the equities market in the near to medium term. Tosin Osunkoya, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners, joins CNBC Africa to look at what the major drivers will be.
Thu, 22 Jun 2023 15:27:53 GMT
