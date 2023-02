Share

What’s it like to sell via livestream on TikTok, Amazon and YouTube #Shorts

Livestream shopping took China by storm during the pandemic, growing into an estimated $423 billion market in 2022. The trend has caught on more slowly in the U.S., but now Amazon, TikTok, YouTube and Shopify are making big investments in hopes it takes off. Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/ycAU__6C9pM

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 17:00:42 GMT