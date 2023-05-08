Share

What’s Killing Paypal’s Growth?

Paypal is a powerhouse in the digital payment industry with a market valuation of over $84 billion. But the company’s stock performance has suffered immensely over the past few years. After reaching new heights during the pandemic, shares of the company saw significant losses. In February, Paypal also announced it would lay off 2,000 employees, accounting for about 7% of its workforce. So what is happening with Paypal? And can its stock recover? Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:26 — Early successes 04:52 — Economic climate 08:06 — Future of the business Produced & Edited by: Juhohn Lee Animation: Gene Woo Kim Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson

Mon, 08 May 2023 22:10:54 GMT