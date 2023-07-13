Markets
What’s Next For Russia After Wagner’s Mercenary Revolt

The Wagner Group rebelled against Russia after accusing the Russian Ministry of Defense of undermining the group's ability to fight in Ukraine, which culminated in an alleged missile strike on the group, according to their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. After the armed mutiny ended, what comes next for Wagner and its many shady business interests, including resource rights in some African nations, remains to be seen. Produced by: Brad Howard Supervising Producer: Jeff Morganteen Graphics by: Kyle Walsh, Jason Reginato Additional Footage: Reuters
Thu, 13 Jul 2023 16:24:19 GMT

