Where do EV batteries go when they die? #Shorts
The lifetime for an EV battery is estimated to be 12 to 15 years in moderate climates, but that doesn't mean the batteries end up in landfills when they die. Find out what happens to them here: https://youtu.be/HIurjZsWJoc
Mon, 22 May 2023 16:00:14 GMT
