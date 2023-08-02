Markets
Where Thousands Of Tech Workers Went After Mass Layoffs

Tech companies shed more than 386,000 jobs last year and in the first half of this year. And that number is climbing. But while layoffs have taxed workers, a booming artificial intelligence market is giving the industry a renewed sense of optimism. Generative AI startup deals announced or finalized In the first quarter of this year totaled more than $12 billion compared to about $4.5 billion invested in the space last year, according to PitchBook. Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft have also made significant AI investments. So how have layoffs impacted tech workers and what will the AI boom mean for their future? Watch the video to learn more. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:49 — Layoffs 06:23 — A.I. Boom 09:48 — What's next? Produced by: Shawn Baldwin Edited by: Nic Henry Camera: Andrew Evers Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Graphics: Jason Reginato, Alex Wood, Christina Locopo
Wed, 02 Aug 2023 16:00:12 GMT

