Share
Who Will Be AI’s Winners And Losers | The Bottom Line
As artificial intelligence advances and earns more investments, it poses an even bigger threat to all kinds of workers. Former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich warns that artificial intelligence will not just displace manufacturing jobs but also workers in the knowledge economy. Columbia University economics professor Jeffrey Sachs predicts that workers will need to adapt to new skills and roles in order to thrive in the changing economy. Moody’s Analytics’ chief economist, Mark Zandi, cautions against overreacting to the potential job displacement caused by AI. He suggests that AI will follow a similar pattern, gradually impacting the job market over an extended period. University College London professor Mariana Mazzucato says inclusive and sustainable growth is particularly important in the context of AI, as these technologies have the potential to exacerbate existing inequalities if not carefully harnessed. In this episode of "The Bottom Line," watch top economists discuss the winners, and losers, of the ongoing AI revolution. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 0:43 Who will fall behind? 2:40 How jobs will change 7:00 Algorithmic challenges Produced and Edited by: Mark Licea, Jack Hillyer Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Graphics by: Jason Reginato Additional Footage: Getty Images
Mon, 18 Dec 2023 17:00:07 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.