Share
Why Airlines Are Bringing Back Jumbo Jets (Sort Of)
On this episode of “Now Boarding” Leslie and Erin discuss the rise and fall of jumbo jets, like the Boeing 747 and the Airbus A380. Now international travel is rebounding from the pandemic, and some of these giant planes are getting dusted off to fly around the world again, carrying hundreds of passengers at a time. “Now Boarding” is a videocast about air travel and the business of flying. CNBC airlines reporter Leslie Josephs and CNBC senior producer Erin Black delve into topics like turbulence, airline status, boarding, jumbo jets and all things aviation. Watch this episode and others on CNBC’s YouTube channel every Sunday. Produced by: Erin Black, Leslie Josephs Animation: Jason Reginato Camera: Liam Mays Senior Production Manager: Kathy Mavrikakis Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Executive Producer: Kamelia Angelova
Sun, 11 Jun 2023 16:00:34 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.