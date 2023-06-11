Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Why Airlines Are Bringing Back Jumbo Jets (Sort Of)

On this episode of “Now Boarding” Leslie and Erin discuss the rise and fall of jumbo jets, like the Boeing 747 and the Airbus A380. Now international travel is rebounding from the pandemic, and some of these giant planes are getting dusted off to fly around the world again, carrying hundreds of passengers at a time. “Now Boarding” is a videocast about air travel and the business of flying. CNBC airlines reporter Leslie Josephs and CNBC senior producer Erin Black delve into topics like turbulence, airline status, boarding, jumbo jets and all things aviation. Watch this episode and others on CNBC’s YouTube channel every Sunday. Produced by: Erin Black, Leslie Josephs Animation: Jason Reginato Camera: Liam Mays Senior Production Manager: Kathy Mavrikakis Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Executive Producer: Kamelia Angelova
Sun, 11 Jun 2023 16:00:34 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top