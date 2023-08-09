Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Why Airplane Seats Are Getting Bigger And Fancier Again

Airlines have been spending big to add more space and comfort to seats on board planes. According to AeroDynamic advisory, airplane seats were a $2.6 billion dollar market globally in 2022, almost half of $6.2 aircraft interiors market. U.S. airlines like American, Delta and United have been adding more premium seats to their fleets. Delta estimates its premium revenue will be 35% of total revenue this year compared to 24% in 2014. CNBC spoke to RECARO Aircraft Seating, Collins Aerospace and Delta about the trends in airplane seats and why airline are adding more premium options to their cabins. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:03 — Evolution of seats 04:42 — Demand for seats 07:01 — Design 11:29 — What's next Produced, Shot and Edited by: Erin Black Animations by: Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Editorial Support: Leslie Josephs Additional Camera by: Shawn Baldwin, Alexander Klein
Wed, 09 Aug 2023 16:00:02 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top