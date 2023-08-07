Share
Why Alstom and Seimens are ramping up passenger train production #Shorts
Once a leader in passenger rail, the U.S. has since fallen behind many industrialized nations in rail funding and ridership — but investment is picking up. CNBC visited rail car manufacturers Siemens and Alstom to see how they are ramping up passenger train production and to learn how the companies view the future of passenger rail in the U.S. Watch the video to find out more: https://youtu.be/gAsRvSveOxI #CNBC
Mon, 07 Aug 2023 16:00:30 GMT
