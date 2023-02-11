Share

Why Amazon, TikTok, YouTube Are Betting Big On Livestream Shopping

Livestream shopping took China by storm during the pandemic, growing into an estimated $423 billion market in 2022. Think of it like QVC, but entirely online and hosted by famous influencers with millions of followers. The trend has caught on more slowly in the U.S., but now Amazon, TikTok, YouTube and Shopify are making big investments in hopes it takes off. CNBC goes behind the scenes with creators like Myriam Sandler to find out what it’s like to sell via livestream, and what it’ll take for the emerging model to become a mainstream way that U.S. consumers shop. Check out Myriam's content here: @MOTHERCOULD Chapters: 2:04 — QVC reinvented 5:08 — How Amazon Live works 8:30 — Amazon vs. TikTok and YouTube 12:48 — Innovations and obstacles Produced by: Katie Tarasov Edited by: Amy Marino Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Graphics by: Mallory Brangan

