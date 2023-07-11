Share
Why Americans Are Obsessed With Peanut Butter
Since its commercial success in the early 1900s, peanut butter has become a mainstay in American pantries. It is mainly due to its affordability, convenience and taste. Its per-capita consumption in the U.S. far surpasses that of other countries, though its popularity is rising in countries like Mexico, China and Canada. Three brands hold the majority market share: Jif, Skippy and Peter Pan, and total revenue for spreadable peanut butter surpassed $2 billion dollars in 2022. The J.M. Smucker Company, which owns Jif, the number one peanut butter seller, also has big plans for its frozen PB&J sandwiches, Uncrustables. Peanut butter holds a 90% household penetration rate in the U.S. and has built a permanent legacy in all its forms. The spread is likely not going away anytime soon and will only continue to grow as it reaches newer audiences domestically and abroad. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:52 — Nuts for nut butter 04:14 — Battle of the brands 09:32 — Legacy Produced, Shot and Edited by: Natalie Rice Additional Camera: Charlotte Morabito Animation: Christina Locopo, Alexander Wood, Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Footage: The National Archives holdings, The Library of Congress, The New York Public Library Digital Collections, The J.M Smucker Company, Getty Images Additional Sourcing: Creamy and Crunchy: An Informal History of Peanut Butter, the All-American Food, Hormel Foods Co, The J.M Smucker Company, NIQ,, Hormel Foods Corp., The American Peanut Council
Tue, 11 Jul 2023 16:00:03 GMT
