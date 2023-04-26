Share

Why Americans Have A Love-Hate Relationship With E-scooters

The global market size for e-scooters is projected to surpass $30 billion by 2028. Although e-scooters have become a regular mode of transportation in major metropolitan areas, ride-share e-scooter businesses are struggling with profitability and facing issues working with cities. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:01 — E-scooter rentals in cities 04:24 — Benefits 06:20 — Safety risks 08:36 — Profitability Produced and Edited by: Liam Mays Animation: Alex Wood Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Camera: Magdalena Petrova Editorial Support: Shawn Baldwin Additional Footage: Getty Images, Bird
Wed, 26 Apr 2023 16:00:19 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.