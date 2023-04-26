Why Americans Have A Love-Hate Relationship With E-scooters
The global market size for e-scooters is projected to surpass $30 billion by 2028. Although e-scooters have become a regular mode of transportation in major metropolitan areas, ride-share e-scooter businesses are struggling with profitability and facing issues working with cities.
Chapters:
00:00 — Introduction
02:01 — E-scooter rentals in cities
04:24 — Benefits
06:20 — Safety risks
08:36 — Profitability
Produced and Edited by: Liam Mays
Animation: Alex Wood
Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt
Additional Camera: Magdalena Petrova
Editorial Support: Shawn Baldwin
Additional Footage: Getty Images, Bird
Wed, 26 Apr 2023 16:00:19 GMT