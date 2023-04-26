Share

Why Americans Have A Love-Hate Relationship With E-scooters

The global market size for e-scooters is projected to surpass $30 billion by 2028. Although e-scooters have become a regular mode of transportation in major metropolitan areas, ride-share e-scooter businesses are struggling with profitability and facing issues working with cities. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:01 — E-scooter rentals in cities 04:24 — Benefits 06:20 — Safety risks 08:36 — Profitability Produced and Edited by: Liam Mays Animation: Alex Wood Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Camera: Magdalena Petrova Editorial Support: Shawn Baldwin Additional Footage: Getty Images, Bird

Wed, 26 Apr 2023 16:00:19 GMT