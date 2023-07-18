Share
Why Americans Love Frozen Food
Americans love frozen food, but without resilient cold storage supply chain infrastructure, the growth and safety of the massive $265 billion global frozen food market is at risk. Approximately 13% of all food produced globally is lost yearly due to poor cold storage supply chains. “In the world of cooling refrigeration, we’re still depending upon a more than century-old mechanical incumbent,” Tony Atti, CEO of Phononic, a solid-state cooling company, told CNBC. Watch the video above to learn more about frozen food demand, global cold supply chain infrastructure, how food is frozen and what’s next for this growing section of the grocery store. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:46 — Demand 03:28 — Flash freezing 06:20 — Cold chain 10:06 — Future of frozen Produced and edited by: Andrea Miller Animation: Alex Wood, Andrea Schmitz Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images, Phononic, Lineage Logistics
