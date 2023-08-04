Share
Why are Britons going abroad for medical care?
7.1 million people were on a hospital waiting list in the U.K. at the end of September 2022 - that's the equivalent of one tenth of the population. It's led to an increasing number seeking treatment abroad, boosting the fledgling medical tourism industry. But what effect is this having on the economy and, more importantly, those seeking medical help?
Fri, 04 Aug 2023 06:00:00 GMT
