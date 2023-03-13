Share

Why Big Corporations Love Delaware

Delaware is home to fewer than 1 million people, but more than 60% of Fortune 500 companies are incorporated in the state, including Google parent company Alphabet, Amazon, CVS, and CNBC’s parent company Comcast. Delaware is seen as friendly to corporations due to its unique court system and laws. But there may be some complications for small businesses hoping to call Delaware their legal home. Watch the video above to learn more about how Delaware has cultivated its business-friendly reputation. Chapters: 0:00 Intro 1:40 Why Delaware? 4:42 Unique court system 8:19 Drawbacks for small businesses Produced by: Charlotte Morabito Additional Camera by: Nathaniel Lee Edited by: Nora Rappaport Graphics by: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Gloria Oppong

