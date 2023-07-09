Share
Why Boarding An Airplane Is So Difficult
On this episode of "Now Boarding" CNBC’s Erin Black and Leslie Josephs explore how airline boarding works and why it's so slow. They speak with Steve Goldberg, Senior Vice President of Operations and Hospitality at Southwest Airlines about its unique style of boarding, and former airline executive Kerry Philipovitch. "Now Boarding" is a videocast about air travel and the business of flying. CNBC airlines reporter Leslie Josephs and CNBC senior producer Erin Black delve into topics all things aviation. Produced by: Erin Black, Leslie Josephs Animation: Jason Reginato Camera: Liam Mays Senior Production Manager: Kathy Mavrikakis Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Executive Producer: Kamelia Angelova
Sun, 09 Jul 2023 16:00:41 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.