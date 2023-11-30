Share
Why burying power lines is an effective, but very expensive way to prevent wildfires #Shorts
PG&E, the nation’s largest utility, is planning to underground 10,000 miles of distribution lines in fire-prone areas, including 2,100 miles through 2026. Learn more about this plan here: https://youtu.be/52iCmSFW2Wk
Thu, 30 Nov 2023 17:00:20 GMT
