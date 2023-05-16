Share

Why California’s High-Speed Rail Is Taking So Long

In 2008, California voted yes on a $9 billion bond authorization to build the nation’s first high-speed railway. The plan is to build an electric train that will connect Los Angeles with the Central Valley and then San Francisco in two hours and forty minutes. At the time, it was estimated the project would be complete by 2020 and cost $33 billion. But 15 years later, there is not a single mile of track laid, and there isn’t enough money to finish the project. The latest estimates show it will cost $88 billion to $128 billion to complete the entire system from LA to San Francisco. Inflation and higher construction costs have contributed to the high price tag. Despite the funding challenges, progress has been made on the project. 119 miles are under construction in California’s Central Valley. The project recently celebrated its 10,000th worker on the job. The infrastructure design work is complete, and 422 out of 500 miles have been environmentally cleared. CNBC visited California’s Central Valley, where construction is underway, to find out what it will take to complete what would be the nation’s largest infrastructure project. Chapters: 1:35 Intro 1:41 The Vision 4:48 Progress 8:17 Setbacks and challenges Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Edited, Shot and Production Support by: Sydney Boyo Additional Camera and Drone: Andrew Evers Animation: Mallory Brangan

