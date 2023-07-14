Markets
Why Citibank Branches Are Closing Around The World

After the company’s collapse during the 2008 recession, Citi’s stock has continuously struggled. Shares of the company saw more than a 30% drop over the last 5 years. In 2021, CEO Jane Fraser announced a bold shift in the company strategy, exiting 14 consumer markets outside of the U.S. and instead doubling down on wealth management. It’s a tactical move that several other major banks like Bank of America and Wells Fargo have adopted in recent years. So will Citi’s bet pay off and can the company return to its former glory? Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:37 — New direction 04:35 — Rise and fall 07:23 — Revenue streams Produced & Edited by: Juhohn Lee Animation: Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson
Fri, 14 Jul 2023 14:06:47 GMT

