Share
Why Delta Spent $1 Billion To Upgrade Wi-Fi On Its Planes
Airplane Wi-Fi has been around for decades but its reliability and speeds can vary widely depending on the airline, the route and the type and age of the aircraft. American Airlines, United and other U.S. airlines have been updating their fleets to provide better wifi. Delta has spent over $1 billion retrofitting its planes to bring free wifi to its customers. The airline is using Viasat, one of the leading providers of satellite internet, to deliver Wi-Fi on board. Viasat recently launched a new satellite with faster speeds and more capacity, which the company says will help keep up with the growing demand for the airline industry. CNBC got an inside look at how Delta is working to upgrade over 1,200 planes by 2024. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:00 — How it works 04:07 — Big players 07:44 — Airlines 10:45 — The future Produced, Shot and Edited by Erin Black Animation by Jason Reginato Supervising Producer Jeniece Pettitt Additional Camera by Shawn Baldwin, Andrew Evers Production Support Tala Hadavi, Leslie Josephs
Wed, 05 Jul 2023 16:00:45 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.