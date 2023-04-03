Share

Why Do U.S. Banks Keep Failing?

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and Credit Suisse were a harsh reminder of how quickly a trusted institution could fail, putting billions of dollars at risk. Over 550 banks have collapsed since 2001, according to the FDIC. So what exactly causes a bank to fail? And what implications does it have on the U.S. economy? Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:41 — Chapter 1 05:28 — Chapter 2 08:55 — Chapter 3 Produced by: Juhohn Lee Edited by: Nora Rappaport Animation: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson

