Share
Why GlobalFoundries’ Chips Are So Important To The U.S.
In its short 14 year history, GlobalFoundries has risen to the world’s third largest chip foundry. Although it’s not manufacturing chips at the bleeding edge, or seeing tremendous gains from the generative AI boom like Nivida has, GlobalFoundries is quietly helping power nearly every connected device. Its chips are inside every high-end smartphone, cars, smart speakers and yes, the servers running generative AI. It’s also the only major chip foundry based in the U.S., giving it an edge as tensions with China cause concern over the world’s reliance on chips made in Taiwan by TSMC. Now it’s spending about $7 billion to expand production in parts of the world with lower risk: Singapore, Germany, France, and upstate New York. CNBC went to Malta, New York, for a firsthand look at the expansion and to ask how it plans to stay ahead while focusing on the older chips still essential for everyday devices. Chapters: 2:19 - Exiting the leading edge 5:45 - Global growth 9:48 - Making chips in America 13:42 - Defense, autos and AI Produced and Shot by: Katie Tarasov Edited by: Amy Marino Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Jason Reginato Additional Camera: Erin Black, Carlos Waters Additional Footage: AMD, Getty Images, NXP, NextGenInfra.io, Nvidia, Patrick Moorhead, TSMC, WNYT
Sun, 01 Oct 2023 16:00:47 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.