Why Inflation Is So Sticky

Everything is more expensive. Overall consumer prices are about 13% higher than they were in April 2021 and Americans are feeling the pain. Inflation, or the rate prices are increasing in the general economy, has been a persistent problem the past two years. The Federal Reserve had hoped inflation would normalize as the pandemic’s volatility subsided, but prices have stubbornly stayed well above its 2% goal. Watch the video above to learn why inflation sticks around and what we can do about it. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:25 — Why inflation sticks around 05:22 — Fighting inflation 08:31 — Success? Produced and Shot by: Charlotte Morabito Edited by: Nora Rapapport Additional Reporting by: Jeff Cox, Gabriel Cortes, Emily Lorsch Additional Camera: Nathaniel Lee Animation: Alex Wood, Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson
Thu, 04 May 2023 16:00:01 GMT
