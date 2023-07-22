Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Focus
Share

Why It’s So Tough To Determine An Electric Vehicle’s Range

Since the Environmental Protection Agency was founded in 1970, one of its primary tasks has been testing gas burning vehicles - both to see how much they pollute and to tell consumers how many miles per gallon they are liable to get in a car. But since electric vehicles came to market in significant numbers after 2010, the agency has been shifting toward telling consumers how much range they should expect to get on each car. The trouble is that EV technology is changing…fast. The agency has had decades to refine standards for gas burning cars, and just a few years for EVs. Some critics say the tests are inaccurate. CNBC went inside the EPA’s National Vehicle and Fuel Emissions Laboratory to find out how they test EVs. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:17 — What the EPA tests 05:44 — How the EPA tests 08:30 — Challenges 13:43 — The future Produced by: Robert Ferris Editor: Darren Geeter Supervising Producer Jeniece Pettitt Graphics: Jason Reginato Camera and Production Support: Andrew Evers
Sat, 22 Jul 2023 16:00:21 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top