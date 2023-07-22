Share
Why It’s So Tough To Determine An Electric Vehicle’s Range
Since the Environmental Protection Agency was founded in 1970, one of its primary tasks has been testing gas burning vehicles - both to see how much they pollute and to tell consumers how many miles per gallon they are liable to get in a car. But since electric vehicles came to market in significant numbers after 2010, the agency has been shifting toward telling consumers how much range they should expect to get on each car. The trouble is that EV technology is changing…fast. The agency has had decades to refine standards for gas burning cars, and just a few years for EVs. Some critics say the tests are inaccurate. CNBC went inside the EPA’s National Vehicle and Fuel Emissions Laboratory to find out how they test EVs. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:17 — What the EPA tests 05:44 — How the EPA tests 08:30 — Challenges 13:43 — The future Produced by: Robert Ferris Editor: Darren Geeter Supervising Producer Jeniece Pettitt Graphics: Jason Reginato Camera and Production Support: Andrew Evers
Sat, 22 Jul 2023 16:00:21 GMT
