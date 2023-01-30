Share

Why Live Nation and Ticketmaster dominate the live entertainment industry #Shorts

Taylor Swift fans were outraged in November 2022 when millions flocked to Ticketmaster.com to grab tickets and the website crashed. Live Nation Entertainment, which is composed of Live Nation, an events promoter and venue operator, and Ticketmaster, a ticket sales giant. The two companies merged in 2010 and now control an estimated 70% of the ticketing and live event venues market. Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/B58ZrSNPxGw
