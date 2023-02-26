Share

Why McDonald’s Is Thriving In China

With 60 million customers daily, more than 40,000 locations in over 100 countries and 1.9 million employees McDonald’s is one of the world’s largest restaurant chains. And it is about to get even bigger. The fast food giant said it plans to open 1,900 new restaurants in 2023. Almost half of those locations will be in China. McDonald’s got its start in China in the early 90’s. Today, the chain has more than 4,500 restaurants in mainland China and Hong Kong with considerable room for growth. But it has faced headwinds along the way including lockdowns due to Covid-19, food safety issues and competition from rivals whose menus may be more suited to the Chinese palate. China is McDonald’s second largest market by store count behind the U.S. So how did the Illinois-based burger joint find success in a country known for its love of pork. Chapters: 0:00 — Introduction 01:52 — Entering China 04:23 — Selling the brand 07:59 — Expansion Produced by: Shawn Baldwin Edited by: Darren Geeter Graphics: Mallory Brangan Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt

Sun, 26 Feb 2023 17:00:18 GMT