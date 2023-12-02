Share
Why Mining Giant Rio Tinto Is Benefitting From The EV Boom
Copper mines, like this one in Utah, are on the frontline of America’s transition to clean energy. This site, owned and operated by mining giant Rio Tinto, produces roughly 200,000 metric tons of copper annually — with room to grow. Global demand for copper, a major component of EVs, is expected to almost double from 25 million metric tons to nearly 49 million metric tons by 2035. But miners face a multitude of issues as they ramp up production, not least of which includes mitigating environmental damage, addressing the concerns of the local stakeholders, and operating in remote regions of the world. Based in the UK, Rio Tinto is one of the world’s largest mining companies with projects in 35 countries. In addition to its 17 iron ore mines in Western Australia that produce material used in steel, its products include aluminum, diamonds, and boron, a component in fertilizer and smartphones. Historically miners have been known for their environmental impact but today are increasingly recognized as crucial players in the transition to green energy. So what is Rio Tinto doing to ramp up production of its critical minerals business and how will China’s economic slowdown impact its iron ore sector? CNBC got a behind the scenes look at Rio Tinto’s Utah operation to find out. Chapters: 0:00-3:02 Intro 3:02-6:25 Chapter 1 Kennecott 6:26-8:36 Chapter 2 History 8:37-10:58 Chapter 3 Mining challenges 10:59:13:30 Chapter 4 Automation in mining Produced and Shot by: Shawn Baldwin Edited by: Darren Geeter Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Camera: Katie Brigham, Magdalena Petrova Animations: Christina Locopo Narrated by: Robert Ferris Additional Footage: Getty Images, Rio Tinto
Sat, 02 Dec 2023 17:00:04 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.