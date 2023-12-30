Markets
Why More Americans Are Going Child Free

In 2022, 43% of Americans surveyed said they’d want to get married in the future. But just a little more than a quarter said they were sure about wanting children. Faced with many financial challenges, more Millennials and Gen Z are pairing up with an intentional choice not to have children. This new trend has led to the rise of a new type of household popularly referred to as DINK: dual income, no kids. So what’s it like to live the DINK lifestyle and will it be the future of American households? Chapters: 1:25 Reasons 4:08 Disposable income 8:13 Challenges Produced by: Juhohn Lee Edited by: Andrea Miller, Amy Marino Animation: Christina Locopo Camera by: Zach Levenson Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images Additional Sources: U.S. Census, The Financial Gym, Harris Poll, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
Sat, 30 Dec 2023 17:00:20 GMT

