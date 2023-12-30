Share
Why More Americans Are Going Child Free
In 2022, 43% of Americans surveyed said they’d want to get married in the future. But just a little more than a quarter said they were sure about wanting children. Faced with many financial challenges, more Millennials and Gen Z are pairing up with an intentional choice not to have children. This new trend has led to the rise of a new type of household popularly referred to as DINK: dual income, no kids. So what’s it like to live the DINK lifestyle and will it be the future of American households? Chapters: 1:25 Reasons 4:08 Disposable income 8:13 Challenges Produced by: Juhohn Lee Edited by: Andrea Miller, Amy Marino Animation: Christina Locopo Camera by: Zach Levenson Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images Additional Sources: U.S. Census, The Financial Gym, Harris Poll, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
Sat, 30 Dec 2023 17:00:20 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.