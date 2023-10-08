Markets
Why New York Will Charge $23/Day To Drive Into Manhattan

Drivers headed to downtown Manhattan will face a new toll beginning in spring 2024. The final fee, which is still up for debate, is expected to be between $9 and $23 dollars per day for passenger vehicles. Commercial vehicles will be charged upon each entry and exit to the zone. Regional planners believe the toll will nudge some drivers onto transit. The MTA plans to use the proceeds from congestion pricing to shore up its aging infrastructure. Watch the video above to see how New York City is planning to spend the cash raised by the new toll. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 03:23 — Tolls 05:45 — Environment 08:24 — Ride-shares and taxis 10:40 — Global cities Produced, Shot and Edited by: Carlos Waters Additional Shooting and Editing by: Liam Mays Animation: Jason Reginato Editing Support by: Jack Hillyer Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images, New York Metropolitan Transit Authority Additional Sources: BronxWorks, U.S. Census Bureau, Office of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Environmental Protection Agency, ESRI, U.S. Federal Highway Administration, MoSAIC Institute of Transportation Studies at University of California Davis, New York City Department of Transportation, Texas A&M, TransCore, Transportation Workers International
Sun, 08 Oct 2023 16:00:26 GMT

