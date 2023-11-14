Share
Why Oil Giants Shell And BP Are Investing In U.S. Farmland
Through partnerships with solar energy developers, oil giants BP and Shell are investing in an emerging industry called agrivoltaics, which combines solar energy generation with agricultural activities such as sheep grazing, beekeeping and crop production. This multi-use land management strategy could help alleviate the tension between farmers and solar developers, two groups that often find themselves at odds when it comes to matters of land use. Chapters: 2:18 Land use challenges 5:08 Meet the farmers 8:54 A touchy subject 11:51 Next steps Credits: Produced and shot by: Katie Brigham Edited by: Marc Ganley Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Camera: Juhohn Lee Animation: Mallory Brangan Additional Footage: Lightsource bp, Silicon Ranch, Getty Images
Tue, 14 Nov 2023 17:00:21 GMT
