Share
Why olive oil prices are at a record high #Shorts
Global prices of olive oil surged to $8,900 per ton in September, driven by “extremely dry weather” in the Mediterranean, according to the USDA.
Thu, 05 Oct 2023 16:00:20 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.