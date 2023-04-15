Why OSHA Is Cracking Down On Amazon For Warehouse Injuries
For years, Amazon warehouse workers have been speaking up about unsafe conditions and the risk of injury they say they face while churning out millions of packages every day. Now their claims are being backed up by federal investigators who cited Amazon for “failing to keep workers safe” and new 2022 facility-level injury data that shows Amazon workers get injured at a rate of 6.9 for every 100 workers. CNBC spoke with Amazon workers who’ve been hurt and asked the government, and Amazon, what’s being done to make warehouses safer.
Chapters:
00:00 — Introduction
02:13 – Injured at higher rates
07:09 — How workers get hurt
10:25 — Problematic injury reporting
14:42 — Promises to do better
19:21 — Workers taking action
