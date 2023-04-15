Share

Why OSHA Is Cracking Down On Amazon For Warehouse Injuries

For years, Amazon warehouse workers have been speaking up about unsafe conditions and the risk of injury they say they face while churning out millions of packages every day. Now their claims are being backed up by federal investigators who cited Amazon for “failing to keep workers safe” and new 2022 facility-level injury data that shows Amazon workers get injured at a rate of 6.9 for every 100 workers. CNBC spoke with Amazon workers who’ve been hurt and asked the government, and Amazon, what’s being done to make warehouses safer. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:13 – Injured at higher rates 07:09 — How workers get hurt 10:25 — Problematic injury reporting 14:42 — Promises to do better 19:21 — Workers taking action Produced and Shot by: Katie Tarasov Edit by: Evan Lee Miller Animation: Chirstina Locopo, Jason Reginato and Alex Wood Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Camera: Liam Mays and Lucas Mullikin Additional Footage: Amazon, Bobby Gosvener, C-SPAN2, Getty Images, Jennifer Crane, Lanita Hammons, Strategic Organizing Center, ​​The Committee on Education & The Workforce

Sat, 15 Apr 2023 16:00:09 GMT