Why Porsche Is Investing $100 Million On Synthetic Fuel
Worldwide Porsche owners like to point to the fact that according to some estimates more than 70% of the luxury cars ever made are still on the road. What’s more, the cars beloved by collectors are known to have the highest resale value. In order to protect that heritage with electric car production on the rise, the German automaker announced last April that it was investing $100 million in eFuels, a class of synthethic energy that is carbon neutral. Opponents remain skeptical, though, saying the move is extremely expensive and largely inefficient. However, Porsche and HIF Global, the company behind the eFuels push, believe they can reach large-scale production within the next few years and prove the skeptics wrong.
Chapters:
00:00 — Introduction
00:45 — What is eFuel?
04:48 — Why Porsche?
11:02 — Criticism
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 16:00:00 GMT