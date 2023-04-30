Share

Why Porsche Is Investing $100 Million On Synthetic Fuel

Worldwide Porsche owners like to point to the fact that according to some estimates more than 70% of the luxury cars ever made are still on the road. What’s more, the cars beloved by collectors are known to have the highest resale value. In order to protect that heritage with electric car production on the rise, the German automaker announced last April that it was investing $100 million in eFuels, a class of synthethic energy that is carbon neutral. Opponents remain skeptical, though, saying the move is extremely expensive and largely inefficient. However, Porsche and HIF Global, the company behind the eFuels push, believe they can reach large-scale production within the next few years and prove the skeptics wrong. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 00:45 — What is eFuel? 04:48 — Why Porsche? 11:02 — Criticism Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Jacob Harrell Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Graphics: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo

Sun, 30 Apr 2023 16:00:00 GMT