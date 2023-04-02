Share

Why So Many Luxury Apartments Are Popping Up In The U.S.

An apartment building boom is unfolding in cities across the U.S. Many of the new units come with "luxury" amenities, like pools and fast-access to transportation. Experts say the uptick in supply is welcome news, but won’t ease rent inflation anytime soon. As a result, many cities remain stuck in a price-elevating housing shortage. Washington lawmakers are now scrutinizing regulations that slow the pace of homebuilding, in an attempt to slow rent inflation. Chapters: 0:00 — Introduction 1:09 — Chapter 1: "Luxury" 5:42 — Chapter 2: Policy 9:55 — Chapter 3: Increasing supply Produced by: Carlos Waters Additional Production: Andrea Miller Animation: Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson

