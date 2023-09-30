Share
Why Tesla May Be The Big Winner Of The UAW Strikes
Elon Musk and Tesla could emerge as winners from the UAW strikes against Detroit automakers Ford, GM, and Stellantis. Thousands of union workers are striking the plants of the Detroit Three - as the three legacy automakers are called. The intensity and nature of the strikes are unlike any other in American automotive history. The United Auto Workers have made a list of demands even its president Shawn Fain calls audacious. Among other things, they want a 40% increase in wages and a four-day 32 hour work week. That would bring all- in-hourly labor costs to more than double what they are today according to analysts. However, legacy manufacturers are already having trouble competing with Tesla's manufacturing costs and selling price. Chapters: 00:00 - Introduction: Why Tesla is at the center of the UAW strikes 1:47 - Chapter 1: Why strike? 3:06 - Chapter 2: Why is Tesla winning? 5:44 - Chapter 3: Tesla’s (non-union) history 8:01 - Chapter 4: So what will happen? Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Darren Geeter Production Support: Lora Kolodny Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images, Ford, Stellantis, Rivian
