Why Tesla’s Cybertruck is so hard to produce #Shorts
When Tesla unveiled its vision for an electric truck in November 2019, it shocked the world. Nearly four years later, it’s finally here, with the first deliveries taking place at the end of November.
Sun, 31 Dec 2023 17:00:49 GMT
