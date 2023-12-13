Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

Why The Airbus A380 Is Making An Unlikely Comeback

The Airbus A380 made its first commercial flight in 2007. When it debuted, it overtook the long reigning Boeing 747 as the world’s biggest passenger plane. It has four engines and is a full double-decker that can carry over 800 people depending on the airline. The plane’s huge number of seats was seen as key in helping to free up the air traffic overcrowding at several big airports such as London’s Heathrow, New York’s JFK and Chicago’s O’Hare. But orders for four engine aircraft began to decline alongside the arrival of more fuel-friendly planes such as Airbus’s own A350 and Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner. The European plane maker Airbus announced an end to its A380 superjumbo program just 12 years after it first took to the skies. During the Covid-19 pandemic it was one of the most heavily impacted fleets due to its sheer size and cost to operate it, along with a near-halt to international long-haul travel. Many said it was the end for superjumbos, but the A380 has been making a comeback with several airlines pulling planes out of retirement. Airbus expects the A380 to be flying for the next two decades and is currently still being operated by 10 airlines including Emirates, Lufthansa, Etihad Airways and British Airways. CNBC explores how the A380 became the biggest passenger plane in the world and what the future looks like for the massive jet. Chapters: 2:44 Development 6:32 Commercial service 9:53 Challenges 11:33 The future Produced, shot and edited by Erin Black Additional Camera by Maggie Petrova Animation by Gene Kim Supervising Producer Jeniece Pettitt Editorial Support by Leslie Josephs
Wed, 13 Dec 2023 17:06:53 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2023 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top