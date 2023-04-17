Share

Why The Feds Have Seized $1B Worth Of Goods At U.S. Ports

U.S. Customs & Border Protection gave CNBC exclusive access inside one of America’s largest ports where millions of dollars' worth of cargo – from solar panels to bedding to floor tiles – was being detained while major companies scrambled to prove their supply chains are clean. CNBC’s Andrea Day investigates. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 00:40 — Inside examination warehouse 02:50 — Inside lab 03:50 — Detention notices 04:26 — Inside high risk cargo warehouse 05:07 — Attorney deals with forced labor issues Senior Producer: Christopher DiLella Reporter: Andrea Day Edited by: Nick Stantzos Animations: Michael Schwartz
