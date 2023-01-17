Share

Why the Middle East and North Africa have gone big for WEF23

The World Economic Forum boasts "record participation from the Middle East and North Africa" this year, as the region aims to gain credits on energy transition and climate change. In fact, many see the WEF23 meetings as a starting line for COP28 in Dubai later this year, with a preliminary agreement on climate to be signed between the UAE and the forum by the end of the week. But with Iraq, Iran, the UAE and Saudi Arabia amongst the biggest oil producers in the world, can the region wave off its reputation and become a green power?

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 20:25:45 GMT