Why The U.S. Can’t End Poverty

37.9 million Americans are currently living in poverty, accounting for 11.6% of the total population. That’s despite the fact that America ranks first as the richest nation in the world in terms of GDP. Poverty in the U.S. is not only a humanitarian crisis but an economic one as well. About 11% of the federal budget, or $665 billion goes to economic security programs every year. Child poverty alone is estimated to cost the U.S. over $1 trillion based on the latest research. So how did poverty become such a big issue in the U.S. and why is it so difficult to end it? Chapters: 0:00 — Introduction 02:22 — Reasons 06:50 — Measuring poverty 10:59 — Solutions Produced by: Juhohn Lee Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Graphics: Christina Locopo

Tue, 07 Mar 2023 17:00:28 GMT