Share
Why the U.S. can’t solve hunger #Shorts
33.8 million Americans didn’t have adequate access to food, according to the latest report from the USDA. What can be done to solve it? More here: https://youtu.be/IfTMARbcYaU
Mon, 24 Jul 2023 16:00:07 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.