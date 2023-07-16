Markets
Why The U.S. Can’t Solve Hunger

33.8 million Americans didn’t have adequate access to food, according to the latest report from the USDA. That’s despite the fact that U.S. is one of the wealthiest nations in the world based on almost every metric. In response, spending on food assistance programs like SNAP has grown exponentially, reaching a record of $182.5 billion in 2021. But food insecurity has remained relatively the same as it was in 2001. So why are so many Americans still hungry and what can be done to solve it? Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:51 — Financial pressure 05:40 — Effect on the economy 07:51 — Solving hunger Produced by: Juhohn Lee Edited by: Nora Rappaport Animation: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images, Food Bank For NYC Special Thanks: Food Bank For NYC
Sun, 16 Jul 2023 16:00:11 GMT

