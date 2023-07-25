Share
Why The U.S. Gave Up On Public Transit
Public transit in the U.S. is notorious for being infrequent and unreliable. Americans had to wait 17 minutes on average to get on public transit in 2022, while 45% of Americans have no access to public transportation at all. And while the U.S. spends billions in funding every year, transits across the nation like the MTA, RTA and SEPTA are finding themselves in a fiscal crisis. Ultimately it’s the riders who are paying for the deficit. So just how did public transit in the U.S. get so awful? And can it be improved? Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:25 — America loves cars 06:17 — Vicious cycle 09:25 — Significance and solutions Produced & Edited by: Juhohn Lee Animation: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images Additional Sources: TransitCenter, NBC News, SEPTA, RTA, LA Metro For access to live and exclusive video from CNBC subscribe to CNBC PRO: https://cnb.cx/2NGeIvi
Tue, 25 Jul 2023 16:00:01 GMT
