Why Tornadoes Are More Destructive Than Ever In The U.S.
Tornadoes are a billion-dollar problem in the United States. From 2018-2023, there have been 17 billion-dollar climate disasters involving tornadoes. As places outside of the traditional Tornado Alley see an increase in tornado frequency, the costs of disasters are expected to grow. But engineers know how to build stronger structures that can withstand high winds. Watch the video to learn more about why tornadoes are so destructive in the U.S. and how communities can invest in resilience. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 02:22 — Billion-dollar disasters 05:26 — Shifting patterns 07:37 — Investing in resilience Produced by: Katie Koontz Edited by: Dain Evans Animation: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images, James Karl Lipscomb, Matt Dehaemers, NBC News, Today, City of Joplin
Wed, 04 Oct 2023 16:00:46 GMT
