Share

Why Traffic Can’t Be Solved With More Highway Lanes

Traffic and congestion has been worsening in American cities for decades. What to do about it divides opinion. Some say cities need more of everything: widened roads, public transit, and better urban design and planning. Some say however that widening roads won't solve traffic. Some economists, for example, argue that congestion pricing is the only way to reduce traffic. The solution is politically controversial though. Though it is implemented in cities like London and Singapore, attempts to implement it in America cities such as New York have incurred a lot of pushback. Chapters: 1:16 — Intro 1:22 — Chapter 1: The case against road-building 4:48 — Chapter 2: Nuance 7:35 — Chapter 3: New Normal Produced by: Robert Ferris Edited by: Nora Rappaport Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Graphics By: Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato

Mon, 06 Feb 2023 17:00:29 GMT