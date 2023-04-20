Share

Why U.S. Trains Keep Derailing

A string of train derailments have captured the attention of lawmakers in Washington. Corporations within the freight industry have redesigned their businesses to maximize efficiency. But a panel of experts gathered by CNBC argue that some of the strategic changes may compromise public safety. Some of these strategic corporate decisions may have been involved in a now infamous February 2023 crash on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, according to regulatory complaints. Chapters: 00:00 — Introduction 01:16 — Derailments 02:36 — Corporate decisions 07:03 — East Palestine 10:45 — Regulations Produced by: Carlos Waters Edited by: Dain Evans Animation: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional footage: Getty Images, MSNBC, National Transportation Safety Board, NBC News, U.S. Senate Additional Sources: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Department of Justice, Federal Railroad Administration, National Railway Labor Conference
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 16:00:16 GMT
