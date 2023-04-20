Why U.S. Trains Keep Derailing
A string of train derailments have captured the attention of lawmakers in Washington. Corporations within the freight industry have redesigned their businesses to maximize efficiency. But a panel of experts gathered by CNBC argue that some of the strategic changes may compromise public safety. Some of these strategic corporate decisions may have been involved in a now infamous February 2023 crash on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, according to regulatory complaints.
Chapters:
00:00 — Introduction
01:16 — Derailments
02:36 — Corporate decisions
07:03 — East Palestine
10:45 — Regulations
